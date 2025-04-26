Breaking

Pahalgam  Terror Attack: 3 Residential Houses of 3 Active Terrorists Demolished In Pulwama, Kulgam And Shopian

Three more houses of LeT terrorists have been demolished in three districts of South Kashmir on Saturday, who are suspected to have involvement in Pahalgam attack.

Official sources said that a house belonging to terrorist Ehsan Ul Haq Sheikh of Muran Pulwama was demolished by the authorities yesterday late night.

Similarly, in Kulgam the house of terrorist Zakir Ahmad Gania( Active Since 2023) was destroyed with a blast in Matalhama.

In Shopian, house of terrorist Shahid Ahmad Kutay was also destroyed in Chotipora. He is active since 2002.

Yesterday, houses of two terrorists Asif Ahmad Sheikh Tral and Adil Thoker Bijbhera were demolished after their involvement in Pahalgam attack came to fore.(GNS)

