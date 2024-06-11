Tourist footfall surges in Kashmir amidst rising temp across India

As the rest of the country grapples with soaring temperatures, Kashmir is experiencing a significant influx of tourists, seeking respite from the heat wave.

Kashmir, known for its scenic beauty and pleasant climate, has become a magnet for travellers. The iconic locations in Srinagar city such as Nishat Garden, Shalimar Bagh and Dal Lake among others are witnessing a remarkable increase in tourist footfall, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy and the livelihoods of those associated with the tourism sector.

The details gathered by the news agency—KNO said as Kashmir continues to offer a cool haven amidst the rising temperatures across the country, the tourism sector remains optimistic about the future.

Many of the visitors, who spoke with KNO, said the gardens here are breathtaking, and the weather is perfect compared to the sweltering heat back at their homes.

Along with visitors, those who are associated with the tourism business said they saw a substantial increase in the footfall of visitors this year.

Imran, a boatman at Dal Lake, Srinagar said people from all over India are coming here to escape the heat and enjoy the natural beauty. “It’s great for business and brings a lively atmosphere to the area,” he said.

Anuj Kumar, a visitor from Mumbai, said tourists are enthusiastic about their experiences. “Kashmir is a paradise on earth. The gardens are beautiful, and the weather is perfect compared to the sweltering heat back home,” he said—(KNO)