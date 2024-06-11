Terrorist killed in Kathua gunfight, Operation on: Police

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Seda Sohal area of Kathua on Tuesday, Police said.

In a post on X, ADGP Jammu informed, “#Terrorist firing in village Saida Sukhal near Koota mode PS Hira Nagar #Kathua.One terrorist killed, Operation going on.Details awaited.”

Meanwhile, MP Dr Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, “I am in continuous online contact with DC #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot.”

“The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & para military operation is going on. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments”, he said.