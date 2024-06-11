Breaking

Temp rises further as MeT predicts heat wave in J&K

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

The maximum temperature has recorded further rise across Jammu and Kashmir as the mercury settled around 30 degree Celsius at all the stations on Tuesday.

The temperature recorded a further rise amidst the forecast of heat wave in Jammu and Kashmir till June 17.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degree Celsius while Qazigund the gateway of Kashmir, recorded 30.0 degree Celsius today.

As per the data, Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 25.3 degree Celsius while the mercury at Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at 28.2 degree Celsius.

In Kokernag, the mercury settled at 28.4 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, it settled at 19.4 degree Celsius.

The details further reveal that Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 43.0 degree Celsius. The other stations, however, recorded above 30 degree Celsius including Banihal, Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah.

Banihal recorded 31.4 degree Celsius while Batote recorded 31.5 degree Celsius. The data reveals, adding that the mercury in Katra and Bhaderwah recorded 38.8 degree Celsius and 31.9 degree Celsius respectively.

Pertinently, the weatherman here has predicted a heat wave in Jammu and Kashmir till June 17.

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad had said that the weather would remain generally dry till June 17 while the possibility of light rain and thunder cannot be ruled out—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Tourist footfall surges in Kashmir amidst rising temp across India

JKSC Football Academy bags AIFF’s best Grassroots Centre award

Gunshots heard in Kathua, Search operation launched

All residents of J&K should condemn Reasi attack: Farooq Abdullah

PM Modi requests people to drop ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from their social media handles

Share This Article
Previous Article JKSC Football Academy bags AIFF’s best Grassroots Centre award
Next Article Tourist footfall surges in Kashmir amidst rising temp across India
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

SANJY-2024: DC Srinagar conducts extensive visit of Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk
Breaking
NHM J&K releases ranking of Public Health facilities on HMIS (JK e-Sahaj) for April 2024
Breaking
Distt. Admin Kupwara intensifies Market Checking ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
Breaking
Viral Video: Two accused arrested for indulging in offensive behaviour in Srinagar says Police
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.