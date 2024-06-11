Temp rises further as MeT predicts heat wave in J&K

The maximum temperature has recorded further rise across Jammu and Kashmir as the mercury settled around 30 degree Celsius at all the stations on Tuesday.

The temperature recorded a further rise amidst the forecast of heat wave in Jammu and Kashmir till June 17.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degree Celsius while Qazigund the gateway of Kashmir, recorded 30.0 degree Celsius today.

As per the data, Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 25.3 degree Celsius while the mercury at Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at 28.2 degree Celsius.

In Kokernag, the mercury settled at 28.4 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, it settled at 19.4 degree Celsius.

The details further reveal that Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 43.0 degree Celsius. The other stations, however, recorded above 30 degree Celsius including Banihal, Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah.

Banihal recorded 31.4 degree Celsius while Batote recorded 31.5 degree Celsius. The data reveals, adding that the mercury in Katra and Bhaderwah recorded 38.8 degree Celsius and 31.9 degree Celsius respectively.

Pertinently, the weatherman here has predicted a heat wave in Jammu and Kashmir till June 17.

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad had said that the weather would remain generally dry till June 17 while the possibility of light rain and thunder cannot be ruled out—(KNO)