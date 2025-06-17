Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for Cyprus’s highest award

New Delhi, June 16 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was conferred with Cyprus’s highest civilian award, the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III and described him as one of the most decorated leaders in India’s history.

The Home Minister said that the award not only reflects the Prime Minister’s leadership but also strengthened India’s diplomatic standing worldwide.

“Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on being conferred with Cyprus’s highest civilian award, the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III.’This reflects the continuously rising stature of India on the global stage. This is the 21st international award given to our PM, making him one of the most decorated leaders in India’s history.Such honours not only acknowledge his leadership but also strengthen India’s diplomatic standing worldwide,” posted Shah on X.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated PM Modi, “Another global recognition for Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji as Cyprus confers its highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III. This is a tribute to his dynamic leadership, relentless dedication to public service, and growing global role in forging greater international cooperation.”

The Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

The Cyprus Presidency in a post on X said that Cyprus is deepening and expanding economic cooperation with India.

It said, “Roundtable discussion with the Indian Prime Minister and members of the Cyprus and Indian business communities: Today, we are building more bridges; we are deepening and expanding economic cooperation between Cyprus and India. Together, we are entering a new era of strategic partnership, founded on trust and our shared values, driven by innovation and inspired by our rich historical journey and the vast horizon that opens before us. Together, Cyprus and India send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity, and at the same time, a message of hope.” (ANI)