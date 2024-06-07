JKBOSE declares Class XII results: 74% qualify

SRINAGAR, June 06: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the results of the class 12th Annual Regular 2024 examination for the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh under the Uniform Academic Calendar, with 74.34 percentoverall pass percentage .

Out of the 93,340 students enrolled, 69,385 students have successfully passed.

Girls once again outshined boys in the Class 12 board exam, with pass percentage of 77 per cent, compared to the pass rate of 72 per cent for boys.

Meanwhile, the top three positions across all streams – Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home Science – were secured by female students, the officials stated.

Among male candidates, 46,550 appeared for the exams, with 33,394 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 72%. Conversely, 46,786 female candidates appeared for the exams, with 35,987 passing, achieving a pass percentage of 77%.

In total, 25,435 students achieved distinctions in the exams, with 10,386 boys and 15,049 girls excelling. First division was secured by 33,437 candidates, including 17,274 boys and 16,162 girls across all streams.

The Science stream saw Adeeba, daughter of Muhammad Saleem Shah from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nowhatta Srinagar, securing the top position with 494 marks, equivalent to 98.8%.

In the Commerce Stream, AnushahGul and WafaFeroz, students from Green Valley Educational Institute Ellahibagh Srinagar, achieved top spot overallwith 498 marks out of 500, equivalent to 99.6%.

Basna Shah from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh Srinagar topped the Arts Stream with 495 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 99%. In the Home Science Stream, AinainNiyazi from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla achieved the top position with 494 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 98.8%.

Chairperson of JKBOSE, Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas, expressed satisfaction with the examination process and congratulated all stakeholders. He commended the administrative machinery, School Education Department, India Posts, JKBOSE officers and officials, and teachers for their contributions to the smooth conduct and evaluation of the exams.

“It is heartening to see that girls have again outshined boys not only in pass percentage but secured the top positions also. I congratulate all the students for their hard work. JKBOSE is consistent in its efforts for upgrading and fine-tuning its mechanisms and processes for the student welfare,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, to ensure easy access to the class 12th Annual Regular 2024 exam results, JKBOSE has implemented various measures through different media platforms. Students can now conveniently access their results through the Digilocker service by downloading the Digilocker App and registering with their required details. Marks sheets are also available on Digilocker for download. Additionally, the results are accessible online on the official website of JKBOSE at www.jkbose.nic.in.

For those without access to mobile phones or the internet, soft copies of result gazettes are provided at their nearest JKBOSE office. Moreover, the results are available at the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts for the convenience of students and the general public.

In case of any queries regarding the results, students are advised to email their concerns to [email protected] (for Jammu Division) and [email protected] (for Kashmir Division), providing all relevant details. These queries will be addressed after due processing at the earliest opportunity. Students with grievances can also contact their respective schools or the nearest JKBOSE Sub/Branch office for assistance.

JKBOSE further offers students the opportunity to obtain a photocopy and request re-evaluation of their answer sheets. They can apply online for these services after the issuance of the notification regarding the same.