Developing Story

Top LeT Commander Riyaz Dar Among Two Militants Killed in Pulwama Encounter

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Photo by Mir Zeeshan

Top Lashkar-i-Toiba Commander Riyaz Ahmad Dar and his associate were killed in a gunfight at Nihama area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A top police officer told  that two militants were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama.

He identified them as Riyaz Ahmad Dar resident of Sethar Gund Kakapora and Rayees Ahmad resident of Lerve Kakapora.

Riyaz Ahmad Dar was one of the oldest surviving militant and was active past 8 years, the top cop said.

It’s a major break through for police and security forces as Riyaz was wanted in many militancy cases, the top added.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Nihama. During Searches contact was established with the hiding militants, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

