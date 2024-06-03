Pulwama Encounter: Two Militants Killed, Operation On

Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Nihama area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Official sources told , that two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, top LeT Commander is believed to be trapped at the Gunfight site.

Earlier Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and army launched a nocturnal cordon and search operation in Nihama.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)