Tight security ensured for EVMs of all 5 LS seats of J&K : CEO Pole

Jammu, May 26: As the election for all the 5 Lok Sabha seats of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu Kashmir (J&K) have concluded, tight security has been ensured for the EVMs in these districts, officials said.

The officials revealed that the EVMS of Jammu-Reasi PC seat have been placed at MAM College Jammu and Polytechnic college under tight security.

“The EVMs of all the five Lok Sabha seats of J&K where polls were held, have been stored safely in the district headquarters of each seat under tight security,” the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), PK Pole said.

He said that the EVMs of Kathua-Udhampur seat have been stored at district Kathua.

Similarly, the EVMs of Srinagar, Baramulla and Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat have also been stored at their respective districts under tight security, CEO said.

Pertinent to mention here, three Parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir have witnessed high voter turnout since 1984. The Rajouri-Anantnag seat, which went to polls on saturday recorded a voter turnout of over 53%, the highest after 1984.