This Handwara village gets potable water for the first time

Srinagar, June 16: In a historic milestone, Sarmarg village in Rajwar, Hanwara, has received potable drinking water for the first time since independence, this was only possible due to JJM scheme.

The day at this far village was celebrated like a festival by the villagers, who, for the first time, enjoyed the luxury of clean drinking water. For decades, residents had to fetch water from nearby streams and pits, constantly fearing water-borne diseases.

Nazir Ahmad, a local resident, expressed relief and joy, stating, “This was our long-standing demand. Fetching water from distant areas was not only inconvenient but also hazardous due to the proximity of wild animals from the Rajvar forests.

“The implementation of the water pipeline is largely attributed to the relentless efforts of the local District Development Council (DDC) member, Mir Sulaiman. His dedication has been instrumental in bringing this essential facility to the village, transforming the lives of its residents, Ahmad added.

The villagers collectively praised the district Administration’s commitment, acknowledging that without their intervention, their dream of accessing safe drinking water might never have been realized.

However, the challenges are not entirely over. In some far areas, although water pipelines have been installed, the absence of filtration plants poses significant issues.

During rainy days, the direct water supply often gets contaminated, causing several problems for the residents. Despite these lingering challenges, the success in Sarmarg has fueled hope among nearby villages still awaiting similar facilities.

The villagers are optimistic that the JJM scheme will soon extend to their areas, providing them with safe drinking water and alleviating their long-standing hardships.