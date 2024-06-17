Ashok Bhan calls for restoration of statehood to J&K

Urges govt to conduct assembly elections, set up Truth & Reconciliation Commission

Srinagar, June 15: Prominent Supreme Court lawyer and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashok Bhan has urged the Government of India (GoI) to restore the status of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking to the news agency KNS, Bhan urged the Union Government to constitute a truth, peace and reconciliation commission suggested by the Supreme Court of India “to balm the festering wounds and help to give closure to the violence syndrome”.

He also said there is a societal consensus in Kashmir for the Gharwapsi of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, as civil society, political mainstream, and non-mainstream leadership are vocally saying Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and want their return to the valley.

“We must bridge past divides, as Kashmiri Pandits have been warmly welcomed by the Muslim community during Mela Kheer Bhawani, showcasing a strong bond of brotherhood between both communities. It’s imperative for Kashmiri Pandits to return to their homeland in Kashmir,” he said.

Ashok Bhan particularly welcomed the statement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urging Kashmiri Pandits to come back to the valley to bridge past gaps and called it a positive step. He urged media outlets to report responsibly to avoid escalating tensions.

The noted SC lawyer appealed to the Central government to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the Supreme Court’s deadline before September 2024.

Meanwhile, Bhan known for his Track-II diplomacy expertise, is reported to have met a wide spectrum of mainstream and non-mainstream leadership including Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Shoaib Lone and Engineer Rashid’s core group, etc besides a cross-section of civil society, legal fraternity and media persons, etc. (KNS)