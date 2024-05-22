“There used to be a govt that treated terrorists to biryani”: Nadda rips into Congress

In a blistering attack on the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said it treated ‘terrorists’ from across the border to ‘biryani’.

Coming out in praise of the 10-year rule of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it was the incumbent regime that demonstrated the guts and political intent to abrogate Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting at Pitampura in the national capital, the BJP national president said, “There used to be a government at the Centre that used to host terrorists at their offices and treat them to biryani. It was our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that showed the guts and political will to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special privileges under Article 370 of the Constitution. It is down to that landmark and historic decision that Jammu and Kashmir, today, is an integral part of the country.”

Also hailing the BJP-led Centre for the economic strides the country made over the last 10 years, he said while the US economy is slowing, with the GDP ‘going down’, and China, too, not faring particularly well on the economic front, as are several other countries, India has emerged as a ray of hope amid the prevailing gloom, according to most global estimates.

“We navigated several global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, among others. However, under the visionary leadership of Modi-ji, we managed to come out of these challenges unscathed and outpace the UK as the fifth-largest global economy,” Nadda added.

“Today, we are no longer a recipient but a giver. All sections of society, including the poor and marginalised, have been empowered by the schemes launched by Modi-ji,” he added.

Nadda also held a roadshow in the Palam area in support of BJP’s South Delhi candidate, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the roadshow, Nadda, came down heavily on the ruling party in the national capital, saying, “The Aam Aadmi Party is in cahoots with anti-national forces. There are allegations that they received funds from terrorists and pro-Khalistani elements in the Punjab (assembly) elections. Arvind Kejriwal hasn’t responded to these allegations yet. They embody the habits of urban Naxals.”

“They want to inflict damage to the country and impede its progress on the path of development. They have always indulged anti-national forces. Is is not true that they had sought proof of the surgical strikes (post the Uri terror attack), shaking the morale of our armed forces?” he added. (ANI)