LG Sinha chairs unified command meet to review security for Amarnath Yatra, current situation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired meeting of Unified Command in Srinagar to review the security arrangements for the Annual Amarnath Yatra and the current situation in the Union Territory.

Sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, top Army, Police and other officials to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the meeting reviewed the current situation in the Union Territory and security arrangement for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from July 3 this year.

“The meeting also focussed on the fallout of Pahalgam terror attack and the situation that evolved post ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Jammu and Kashmir,” sources added.

They said that the LG stressed on the Army, Police and Paramilitary officials to dismantled the terror ecosystem completely in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)