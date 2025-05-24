Rahul Gandhi arrives in Poonch to meet shelling-affected families

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Saturday reached Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, where he will meet residents affected by cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

JKPCC chief, while speaking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the visit aims to express solidarity with the grief-stricken families and assess the extent of property damage in the affected areas.

On his Poonch visit, Rahul Gandhi was seen accompanied by JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra, senior leader G A Mir and several other senior leaders.

Karra said the visit was focused exclusively on Poonch, which has borne the brunt of the shelling, resulting in the loss of around 15 civilian lives and significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

“The primary purpose is to share the pain of those who have lost their loved ones and visit the damaged establishments. This is a visit of empathy and solidarity,” Karra said—(KNO)