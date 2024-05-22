Breaking

MeT forecasts ‘dry and hot’ weather as mercury soars in J&K

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read
ANI_20190221111

Weatherman on Wednesday forecast mainly dry and hot weather over Jammu and Kashmir during next few days.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that while there is no significant weather activity expected till May 28, “heat wave” is expected over plains of Jammu Division.

Meanwhile, night temperature continued to witness the increasing trend with Srinagar recording a low of 14.2°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.5°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.4°C against 10.8°C and it was 1.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.7°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 27.1°C against 24.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.7°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 17.5°C and Bhaderwah 143.8°C, he said. (GNS)

 

You Might Also Like

Geyser explosion dies father, wife, minor son injured in Budgam

Uniform brings Pride, Authority, and Responsibility to Serve: DGP to Police Personnel

Heat wave in Srinagar, Qazigund, MeT predicts rise in temp for next one week

LG Sinha interacts with Yuva Sangam’s youth delegation from Maharashtra under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative

Jail-Free Kashmir and Case-Free Kashmiri is Mehbooba Mufti’s Priority for Parliament: Waheed Parra

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says, ‘fighting against injustice’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says, ‘fighting against injustice’
Developing Story
‘Singham Again’ shoot: Jackie Shroff expresses gratitude to J&K people, admin for support
Kashmir
Portal launched for ‘National Award to Teachers 2024’
Kashmir
Govt forms committee for theme park development in Srinagar
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.