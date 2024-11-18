Terrorist associate along with AK-47 rifle held in Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla have arrested a terrorist associate and recovered an AK-47 rifle from his possession, officials said.

A police official said that joint team of Police, at a checkpoint established at Karimabad Crossing, arrested a terrorist associate identified as Arsalan Ahmad Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Karimabad.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama have arrested a terrorist associate and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

A police spokesman said that a police team of Pulwama Police, at a checkpoint established at Janbazpora Binner Road, arrested a terrorist associate identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, who was missing from last week.

“Bhat is resident of Naganad DH Pora, Kulgam, was arrested by security forces at Janbazpora Binner Road in Baramulla district. An AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and other ammunition were recovered from his possession,” he said.

The official said that the timely action by the Police thwarted the attack, preventing any potential loss of life or injury.

“Accordingly, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law. The investigation has been set into motion to uncover further details and possible links to other terror activities in the area,” he said.

In another separate incident, security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the Bijbreod forest area of Keller of Shopian district.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Army, Police, and CRPF, led to the recovery of ration supplies and utensils from the hideout, indicating its possible use as a shelter.

He said further investigations are underway to determine the hideout’s purpose and any potential links to terrorist activity in the area.