Kashmir’s chinar gardens shine bright in autumn, drawing tourists

Kashmir Valley, often referred to as “heaven on earth,” has transformed into a hub of activity as tourists and locals flock to its iconic Chinar gardens. The autumn season has cast a magical spell on locations like Naseem Bagh, Nishat, Shalimar, Chashme Shahi, Achabal Gardens, and other picturesque spots, drawing people to bask in the golden hues and serene atmosphere.

Naseem Bagh in Srinagar has emerged as a favourite destination for those seeking to admire Kashmir’s autumnal beauty. From early morning until late evening, hundreds of visitors stroll beneath the vibrant Chinar trees, capturing photos, recording videos, and soaking in the enchanting views.

Anupa, a 57-year-old tourist from Bangalore, shared her experience with Rising Kashmir. “It’s amazing to be here during this season,” she said. “Earlier this year, I visited Kashmir in May, but the experience now is completely different. This is truly a golden heaven.”

The allure of the Chinar gardens isn’t limited to tourists. Local families and students are also visiting in large numbers, taking in the season’s splendor. Tanveer Ahmad, a university student from Srinagar, expressed his affection for autumn. “I come here almost every day after classes to enjoy the calmness. Autumn makes these gardens look like something out of a dream,” he said.

Kashmir, renowned as a year-round tourist destination, offers a distinct charm in every season. However, autumn holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike, with its golden leaves and gentle breezes creating unforgettable memories.

Local businesses are thriving as well. Tea vendors and handicraft sellers near the gardens are witnessing a surge in customers. Ghulam Rasool, who runs a tea stall near Naseem Bagh, remarked, “This is our busiest time. People love to sip tea under the Chinars while enjoying the view.”