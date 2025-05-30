BGSBU secures 100 percent placement in Core Engineering Streams

Rajouri, May 29: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, has achieved a landmark success by securing 100 percent placement in five core engineering departments for the academic year 2024–25. The announcement came during a special event titled “The Career Launchpad” held, where 109 students received job offer letters from leading multinational companies and reputed institutions.

A major highlight of the drive was the placement of 55 students in key roles such as Blockchain Engineers, Junior Software Developers, and Marketing Engineers at ASB Academy Mohali and Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh. The remaining candidates have been recruited by prestigious organisations including The Hosteliers Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai), Valeur Fabtex Pvt. Ltd., The Bloom (Srinagar), Reliance Jio, and RJ Solar (Noida). The university’s Computer Science and Engineering, IT Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Postgraduate Information Technology departments recorded full placement, underscoring BGSBU’s growing academic-industrial synergy. Vice Chancellor Prof. Jawaid Iqbal congratulated the placed students and praised the Training and Placement Cell for its dedication. “This milestone reflects BGSBU’s academic excellence and strong industry alignment. We are proud to empower our students with skills and opportunities that lead to meaningful careers,” he said. The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Malik Mubashar Hassan, Convener, Training and Placement Cell, who highlighted recent achievements and credited Zakir Hussain Malik, Section Officer, for his pivotal role in the placement process. Dr. A.A. Shah, Dean of Students, commended the Cell’s dynamic approach, stating, “Placement is the true index of an institution’s success. The commendable work by the Placement Cell will undoubtedly enhance BGSBU’s appeal to prospective students.”