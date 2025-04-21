Sufficient stock of essential supplies available: Div Com Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri Monday urged public not to panic over the availability of essential supplies in the Valley, including petrol, diesel, LPG, and food grains.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Bidhuri as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said there is sufficient stock of food grains available, along with a buffer provision for over a year.

“For LPG, we have enough stock in advance, including seventeen days worth of supply, which is adequate,” he said.

Talking about the fuel situation, the Divisional Commissioner stated that Kashmir consumes around 1,000 kilolitres of diesel per day, and currently, 12,500 kilolitres were available, which is enough for 12 to 13 days even though the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is temporarily closed.

Regarding petrol, he informed that the daily consumption stands at 625 kilolitres, and the region currently has a stock of nearly 10,000 kiloliters.

“There is no need to line up at petrol pumps or panic. The situation is normal and under control,” Bidhuri said, urging the public to avoid hoarding or creating unnecessary fear—(KNO)