GV Sandeep Chakravarthy assumes charge as SSP Srinagar

Dr. G.V. Sandeep Chakravarthy, IPS, on Monday assumed charge of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar.

“Upon his arrival at the District Police Headquarters, Chakravarthy was warmly received by senior police officers. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented in his honour,” the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) revealed.

Similarly, in a brief and formal ceremony, the outgoing SSP, Imtiyaz Hussain officially handed over the charge new SSP Chakravarthy.

Following the assumption of charge, SSP Chakravarthy chaired an introductory meeting with officers of the district police.

During the interaction, he stressed on public-centric policing, proactive crime prevention, and community engagement.

He urged officers to work with dedication, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility to uphold peace and strengthen public trust.

The officers assured their full cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order under the leadership of the new SSP—(KNO)