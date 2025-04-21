“Jammu–Srinagar NH full restoration may take two days”: DC Ramban 

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), which has been blocked due to heavy rains and landslides, may take up to two days to be fully cleared, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said.

However, he added that efforts are being made to allow one-way traffic by tomorrow evening or the following morning.

“We are working hard to clear the highway. If all goes well, we may allow one-way traffic by tomorrow evening or the next morning,” the DC said.

He confirmed that no vehicles are stranded on the highway. Earlier, about 140 vehicles were stuck, but all have now been safely moved to the Banihal side, easing concerns for travelers and their families.

The highway has remained closed since yesterday due to flash floods and landslides in the Ramban sector, which caused significant damage at multiple points. The highway is a crucial link between Jammu and Srinagar and a lifeline for the Kashmir Valley.

To speed up restoration work, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra, and Chanderkote were deployed. Heavy machinery, including JCBs and earth movers from agencies like KRCL, CPPL, and DMR, is working non-stop to remove debris and repair the damaged road.

The Indian Army, along with the civil administration, has launched a joint operation to assist stranded people, deliver essential services, and support ongoing repair work. Rescue operations are also continuing across Ramban district.

“Our teams are active across Ramban and fully supporting people in this difficult time,” the DC said.

DC Chaudhary and SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh are personally monitoring the situation on the ground, coordinating efforts to speed up restoration and ensure safety.

Officials have urged people to follow travel advisories, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay updated through official sources. Due to ongoing rainfall, the risk of more landslides remains, making travel unsafe.

Authorities say they are fully committed to reopening NH-44 as soon as possible, minimizing disruption and restoring the region’s connectivity and supply lines.(KINS)