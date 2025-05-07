Stray dogs deface Rajbagh Joggers Park

Srinagar, May 06: Joggers and fitness enthusiasts in Srinagar’s upscale Rajbagh area are raising concern over the deteriorating condition of the locality’s popular Joggers Park, which has been left in shambles due to the unchecked presence of stray dogs. The park, once known for lush green lawns and well-maintained jogging tracks, is now overrun by packs of stray dogs that have not only driven away regular visitors but also caused significant damage to the park’s infrastructure.

Visitors say the dogs have dug pits across the lawns and torn through flower beds, leaving the park in a dismal state. “This was once the best place for morning walks and exercise. Now it feels unsafe and neglected. You can’t jog without watching your step or fearing a dog attack,” said Tariq Makhdoomi, a regular visitor.

Despite the presence of a watchman’s quarter within the park, visitors allege there is no active monitoring or staff presence to manage the growing issue. Many believe the lack of supervision has allowed the problem to persist unchecked.

Local residents have also pointed fingers at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for not doing enough to control the stray dog population in the area. “It’s not just about the park. The whole locality is facing this menace, and the SMC has turned a blind eye. The park is just the worst-hit because it has open space where these dogs gather,” said Furqan Wani, a resident of Rajbagh.

An official from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), requesting anonymity, said, “We are conducting sterilization drives across the city, including Raj Bagh. However, sterilization isn’t possible in winter due to technical and safety challenges. With the weather improving, we have resumed sterilization and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) Programme. The results will take time, but the dog population is expected to decline gradually.”