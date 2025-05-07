Staff shortage hits healthcare at PHC Kalantara

Srinagar, May 06: Healthcare services at PHC Kalantara in Kreeri area of Baramulla district have been affected due to dual administrative control and acute staff shortage.

Residents of Kalantara and adjoining villages said the PHC was converted into a Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) under GMC Baramulla in 2019. Since then, it has functioned under both GMC Baramulla and Health Department, leading to neglect. “The dual control has hampered coordination and affected patient care,” a local resident said.

The facility serves several villages including Kalantara Payeen, Kalantara Bala, Danmoh, Kakothal, Kachwa, Muqam, Darwa, Mungam, Wagila, Bandipayeen, Bandi Bala, Kohlina, Saterseeran, Nagbal, Nambalnar, and Choti Pathri.

Residents said that night services were recently stopped by its staff without any official order, causing severe hardship to patients and anger among the local residents.

“A staff quarter was renovated last year at significant public expense but remains non-functional. We urge its immediate operationalization,” the locals added.

They said patients are compelled to travel long distances such as 15 km to SDH Kreeri via the deteriorated Kalantra-Kreeri road or to SDH Chandoosa for basic diagnostic services.

Officials confirmed that two posts of medical officers, one lady medical officer, two nursing officers, one clerk, one FMPHW, one sweeper, and two MTS positions are currently vacant.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held at GMC Baramulla to discuss these issues. It was attended by MLA Wagoora-Kreeri Irfan Hafeez Lone, Principal GMC Baramulla, concerned HODs, and a public delegation from Kalantara.

The delegation requested the restoration of 24/7 doctor services and immediate filling of staff vacancies. The MLA assured them that round-the-clock services would resume twice a week initially and that he would take up the issue of vacant posts with the concerned department.