GHSS Gurmul students shifted to new school building

Srinagar, May 06: Students of Government Higher Secondary School in Gurmul village, Doda district, have been shifted to a newly constructed school building following the intervention of the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Doda.

Mohammad Hafiz, CEO Doda, told Rising Kashmir that the new school building had not been handed over by the contractor initially, forcing students to continue attending classes in the old structure.

“After the issue was brought to my attention, I personally visited the site. The newly constructed building has now been handed over to the School Education Department,”Hafiz said.

He confirmed that students have since moved into the new building, which is equipped with all necessary facilities.

“The students and their parents are happy with the shift. This was a long-standing demand of the villagers whose children study at Gurmul Higher Secondary School,” CEO Doda said.