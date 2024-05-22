Breaking

SSP Kulgam alongwith CAPF nodal officer conducts briefing in view of upcoming Parliamentary Election

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal-IPS alongwith CAPF nodal officer conducted a comprehensive briefing session related to the security measures, deployment plan etc at DPL Kulgam, in view of upcoming 6th phase parliamentary election scheduled to be held on 25.05.2024 for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions with regards to present security scenario were held in order to make the officers involved in election duty aware about the guidelines of Election Commission of India to be followed during the entire electoral process and to ensure coordination among them so that hassle-free conduct of election is ensured.

SSP Kulgam also briefed the officers to ensure cordial relation with the general public, adhere SOPs and maintain utmost synergy with District Police and other Forces operating in the district, so that real time action is taken in case of any exigency and accordingly any unwanted incident is avoided and also emphasized all officers to facilitate people in exercising their constitutional right to vote.

SSP Kulgam further reiterated that the Team Kulgam has made all the preparations to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful election.

