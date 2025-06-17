BreakingWorld

Amid Israel-Iran tensions, Indian Embassy asks Indians in Tehran to provide contact details and location

Amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian Embassy in Iran has asked all Indian nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the embassy to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their location and contact numbers.

Indian Embassy has advised Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who can move out of Tehran using their own resources to move to a safe location outside the city.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Iran stated, “All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109”

In another post on X, Indian Embassy stated, “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a 24×7 Control Room has been established in MEA considering ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, “A 24×7 Control Room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll free) +91-11-23012113 +91-11-23014104 +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) [email protected].”

“In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran has set up a 24×7 emergency helpline with contact details below For call only : 1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109 For WhatsApp: 2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709. 3. Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 4. Zahedan: +98 9396356649 [email protected],” he added.

The conflict between Israel and Iran is in its fifth day, with both sides trading missile strikes. Civilians in key areas face waves of attacks. At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since the hostilities started while 24 people have been killed in Israel, CNN reported.

Last week, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, in a military operation, named “Operation Rising Lion,” in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” adding that the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. Called “Operation True Promise 3,” the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression. (ANI)

