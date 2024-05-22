Mehbooba Mufti should explain how 20 lakh rupees reached to Mendhar: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Wednesday stated that he will come to power soon and will investigate fund use in elections by PDP.

He said that Mehbooba Mufti should explain where from 20 lakh rupees came to Mendhar amidst ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the Constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Bukhari said PDP President Mehbooba Mufti should explain her position on 20 lakh rupees where from it brought to J&K’s Mendhar. “I will come to power soon, and will investigate the matter thoroughly where from such huge money was brought to Mendhar,” Bukhari as per KNS told reporters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

He asserted that one former chief minister has lost his elections in north Kashmir Parliamentary segment, and appealed people of Anantnag-Rajouri segment to take another CM – Mehbooba Mufti, away from the chair. He said people in large numbers expressed confidence over truthful politics of Apni Party who voted in large numbers in recently concluded 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections in north Kashmir.

Responding to a query, he said I pray that banned Jama’at-e-Islami be allowed to spread teachings of Islam freely. “I pary that JeI be allowed to spread Islam, open its schools, and release their imprisoned members, as they are oppressed like us,” Bukhari said. (KNS)