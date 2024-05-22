Mehbooba Mufti is the only leader who speaks vociferously: Waheed Parra

In an intensified campaign for Party President Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Youth President Waheed ur Rehman Parra here on Wednesday held several public meetings in the Devsar constituency of Kulgam District.

During the Campaign, Parra held numerous meetings with activists and supporters, of the Kulgam district, conducting a door-to-door campaign to communicate the vision and justice championed by Mehbooba Mufti.

During a public meeting in Devsar, Parra emphasized, “Kath Che karan Mehbooba Mufti yout” (Mehbooba Mufti is the only leader who speaks vociferousl), highlighting that her message resonates in every village across the valley. He noted that Mehbooba Mufti has been the sole leader in the past five years to vocally address people’s issues, particularly the harassment from Kashmir to Delhi.

Parra asserted that Mehbooba Mufti is unique in her vocal opposition to the policies of the Government of India since 2019, contrasting her with other leaders who have remained silent. Despite facing pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies, she did not compromise on her principles. Parra reminded the audience that she was forcibly vacated from her residence, to which she was entitled as a former Chief Minister, due to her unwavering stance on behalf of Kashmiris.

He emphasized that Mehbooba Mufti’s message is not only heard but felt in every corner of the valley. Her message brings hope, courage, and a vision for a better tomorrow, focusing on unity, resilience, and hope, which has deeply resonated with the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Parra called for an end to divisive politics and urged everyone to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous future. (KNS)