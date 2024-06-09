Kashmir

SSM College hosts seminar on AI & Global Economic Order 

Srinagar, June 08: SSM College of Engineering organised a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and Evolving Global Economic Order & Role of New Technologies” featuring distinguished guest speakers Parvez Bashir, an Artificial Intelligence expert from the World Bank in the United States, and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, a former IAS officer.
The event drew a large audience, including students, faculty members, and senior college administration officials, the college said in a press release issued here.
Parvez Bashir delivered an in-depth PowerPoint presentation on the role of Artificial Intelligence in global technological advancements, highlighting its various facets and the challenges it poses. He also engaged with students, addressing their questions on the subject of Artificial Intelligence.
Khurshid Ahmad Ganai provided insights into the role of emerging technologies in shaping the new global economic order. He discussed the broader impacts of this evolving order on the global economy, with a particular focus on its implications for the Indian economy.
Dilafrose Qazi, Vice-Chairperson of SSM College, expressed gratitude to the guest speakers and attendees, emphasizing the importance of such events in fostering knowledge and awareness among students and faculty.

