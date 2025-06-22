Panchan Pathri to be developed, promoted as tourist destination: Sakina Itoo

Kulgam, June 21: Highlighting the tourism potential of Panchan Pathri area in Kulgam, the Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today said that the area will be developed on the lines of other existing tourist destinations of J&K and promoted as a new tourist destination.

She added that Panchan Pathri, with its natural beauty, holds immense tourism potential and in coming months this potential will be tapped which will led to overall development of the area. “We are committed towards holistic development of this area and boosting tourism, which will create employment opportunities for youth here”, Sakeena said.

Sakina Ittoon was speaking today at a massive public darbar at Panchan Pathri Hum Pathri area of Kulgam district. Darbar was organised to listen to and address the developmental issues and needs of locals there.

The public darbar witnessed overwhelming participation of residents from Humpathri, Panchan Pathri and other adjoining areas.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Minister said that the government led by Omar Abdullah is committed to public welfare. She added that the government is focused on the socio-economic upliftment of people and is working tirelessly to meet the aspirations of the public.

During the event, the locals apprised the Minister of various developmental needs and issues and sought their redressal.

Responding promptly to various grievances, the Minister issued on-spot directions for installation of solar lights, augmentation of the water supply scenario and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Sarbdri-Humpathri road. She assured them other genuine issues and demands will also be redressed promptly. MLA Zainpora also addressed the gathering.