3 J&K Bn NCC Baramulla organises annual training camp at Dawer-Gurez

Srinagar, June 08: The 3 J&K Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Baramulla, is currently hosting its annual training camp in the border area of Dawer Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

This initiative has drawn 345 cadets from remote border regions of North Kashmir, including Uri, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Bandipora, Machil, Tanghdar and Baramulla, the Defence PRO Srinagar said in a statement issued here.

The camp, located near the Line of Control (LoC) close to the Pakistan border, aims to instill patriotism, leadership, and discipline among the young cadets, he said, adding that the camp offers a platform for cadets to engage in a variety of training activities such as drill, weapon training, map reading, and radiotelephony.

The cadets showcase their talents in competitions like debate, painting, and volleyball, promoting physical fitness, mental agility, and character building.

On Saturday, Brigadier Deepak Sajanhar, SM, the Group Commander of Srinagar Group, visited the campsite. He was welcomed with a Guard of Honour and received a formal briefing from the Commanding Officer, Col M S Kumar. Brigadier Sajanhar toured the training area, observed practical classes, and inspected the living and washing areas of the cadets. He also provided mentorship by sharing valuable tips and guidance, emphasizing the benefits of joining the NCC and encouraging cadets to participate in various NCC-related activities.

The Brigadier interacted with the training staff, commending their dedication and perseverance in training the youth of Kashmir. “The NCC Camp stands as a testament to the commitment towards nation-building and empowering youth to become responsible citizens and torchbearers for a new aspirational India,” the Defence PRO said.