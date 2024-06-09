Srinagar to launch ‘Intelligent Traffic Management System’

Srinagar, June 8: Srinagar is set to enhance its traffic flow management and monitoring with the launch of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

This advanced system will include Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), Speed Violation Detection, and automatic identification of various other traffic and transport offenses.

To ensure effective communication and avoid any inconvenience to the public, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir has urged all vehicle owners to update the mobile phone numbers linked to their Aadhaar with their respective vehicle registrations. This update is essential for receiving important notifications and updates related to the ITMS.

RTO Kashmir Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari stressed the importance of this update, stating, “It is crucial for vehicle owners to update their mobile numbers to ensure they receive timely information and notifications from the ITMS. We urge everyone to complete this process within a week’s time to avoid any disruption.”

The updating service is available online. Vehicle owners can easily update their mobile numbers through the official portal at parivahan.gov.in or via the mParivahan mobile application. The following steps need to be followed, Visit the parivahan.gov.in website or open the mParivahan mobile application. Log in with your credentials. Navigate to the ‘Update Mobile Number’ section. Enter the new mobile number and submit the request.

For any assistance, vehicle owners can contact the RTO office. The authorities assure that this measure will significantly improve traffic management and ensure a smoother experience for the public.