RK Impact: Traffic police intensify efforts against illegal parking on Boulevard Road

Srinagar, May 24: The Srinagar traffic police on Saturday launched a massive enforcement drive from Badyari Ghat to Duck Park on Foreshore Road, targeting illegal parking that has increasingly blocked pedestrian walkways and disrupted traffic flow. Notably, this move comes after Rising Kashmir published an article highlighting the growing menace of vehicles encroaching on footpaths along Boulevard Road.

Led by DySP Mehboob-ul-Haq, the enforcement drive resulted in the seizure of several vehicles parked on footpaths and in no-parking zones. Multiple challans and fines were issued to violators during the drive.

“This is an ongoing and continuous process, and we are fully committed to addressing this issue in the long term,” said DySP Mehboob-ul-Haq. “We urge the public to take responsibility and refrain from parking illegally, as it not only obstructs pedestrian movement but also creates serious safety risks for everyone on the road.”

In addition to addressing parking violations, the traffic department is intensifying its crackdown on underage driving. “We are keeping a sharp vigil on minors driving, whether it’s four-wheelers or two-wheelers,” DySP Haq said. “Vehicles driven by minors will be seized, and challans will be issued to their parents. We urge parents to act responsibly and refrain from allowing minors to drive.”

The enforcement drive was welcomed by residents, many of whom called for sustained enforcement. “It’s good to see action finally being taken. Pedestrians shouldn’t have to walk on roads because footpaths are blocked by cars,” said Faheem Qadri, a commuter.

Wasim Durrani, another commuter, echoed the sentiment. “We’ve been dealing with this for a long time. The drive is a step in the right direction, but unless it’s consistent, things will go back to the way they were. There needs to be regular checking.”

As the authorities continue to take action, residents remain hopeful that this initiative will lead to lasting improvements in pedestrian safety and traffic flow across the city.