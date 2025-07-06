“We roam freely because they stand with guns”: Pilgrims laud Amarnath Yatra security

Pilgrims undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra have expressed appreciation for the security forces and the overall arrangements along the Pahalgam route, saying that they feel safe and supported in their spiritual journey to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji.

Siddharth Agrawal, a first-time pilgrim, acknowledged the crucial role of the security personnel.

He said, “I am here for the first time. We thought the number of devotees would be less because of the recent incident. But that is not the case. The armed forces are working hard for us. We may not have had the courage to come here had it not been for the security forces. We are roaming around freely because they are standing here with guns. I salute the CRPF and the J&K Police.”

Nilesh Upadhyay, another pilgrim undertaking the yatra for the 13th time, also echoed similar sentiments. “The arrangements are very good. There is peace here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated on Saturday that around 26,000-27,000 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath Yatra since the annual pilgrimage commenced on July 2, dispelling the misconception that the enthusiasm of pilgrims would decrease following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Minister attributed the turnout of the pilgrims as a testament to the success of the government and said that people have confidence that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there would be no shortcomings in the security arrangements.

“So far, 26,000-27,000 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath Yatra. The misconception that the enthusiasm of pilgrims would decrease after the Pahalgam terrorist attack has been dispelled. People have such confidence that with Prime Minister Modi in charge, they know there will be no shortcomings in their security arrangements,” said Jitendra Singh.

“People from every section of society, both from within the country and abroad, are coming for the Amarnath Yatra. This is a testament to the success of the government,” he added.

Security arrangements have been strengthened across Jammu and Kashmir, including Udhampur, as the annual pilgrimage progresses through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

The annual pilgrimage, which began on Thursday, is being conducted via the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the holy site.

Earlier, authorities set up 17 medical camps at langar sites, established mini hospitals, and deployed ambulances across the Ramban district as the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage commences today, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead following religious profiling. (ANI)