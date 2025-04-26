Sonipat Journalist delegation calls on President Press Club of Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 25: Twenty-three journalists from Sonipat in Haryana visited the Press Club of Kashmir in Srinagar on Friday and interacted with the president, Mr. M Saleem Pandit.

The team, led by Ravinder Kumar from the Zila Press Club Sonipat invited Pandit to send a delegation of five journalists from Kashmir to participate in a local function on May 30, 2025, aimed at fostering goodwill.

In a gesture of friendship and collaboration, the Press Club of Kashmir was presented with an appreciation certificate and a Haryana-made dupatta. In return, Mr. Saleem Pandit offered a traditional Kashmiri shawl to Ravinder, on behalf of the Kashmiri journalist community.

During his address, Mr. Pandit emphasised the importance of honest reporting, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam terror incident that resulted in the tragic loss of 26 civilians, predominantly tourists. He also shed light on the challenges faced by local Kashmiri journalists during the difficult days of militancy.

Mr. Pandit highlighted the progress that the Press Club of Kashmir has made since its establishment in 2018, with initial support from the local government. However, he expressed concern over the lack of assistance from the current Union Territory government.