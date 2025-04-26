Academic and research audit conducted at SHSS IUST

Awantipora, Apr 25: The Academic and Research Audit of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) was conducted today at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). The audit aimed to evaluate the academic performance, research output, and strategic direction of the six departments functioning under SHSS.

The departments who were audited included Department of English Language and Literature, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Department of Economics, Department of Political Science, Department of International Relations, and Department of Islamic Studies. Each department presented a comprehensive report outlining its academic activities, research initiatives, outreach engagements, and future plans. The comprehensive review was undertaken by a committee comprising Dean Outreach; Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences; Director, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA); and Prof. Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh, Dean, School of Arts, Language and Linguistics, University of Kashmir, who participated as the external expert and nominee of the Vice Chancellor.

The committee commended the School for its progress in advancing interdisciplinary research, curriculum development, and its commitment to community engagement. The members acknowledged the school’s dynamic academic environment and its efforts to foster intellectual growth and innovation among faculty and students alike. While appreciating the achievements and milestones of the School, the committee provided a set of constructive recommendations aimed at enhancing research productivity, strengthening faculty development programmes, and aligning departmental objectives with broader national and institutional goals. These suggestions are anticipated to support the continued academic enrichment of the School and reinforce its contribution to societal development.