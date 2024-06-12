SMC to collect animal hides, offal during Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar, July 11: To prevent littering during Eid-ul-Adha, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will deploy specialised vehicles to gather animal hides and offal, free of charge within the city limits.

Chief Sanitisation Officer SMC, Nazir Ahmad Baba, told Rising Kashmir that in the upcoming days, the corporation will release contact details of officials responsible for gathering offal and hides from the wards.

Approximately 250 vehicles will be tasked with door-to-door collection. On the first day of Eid, 125 vehicles will be operational, with another 125 vehicles collecting on the second day, he informed.

Previously, animal hides had good market value and people used to donate these hides to mosques, religious schools and orphanages, as they received substantial sums from dealers. However, due to a reported decline in export value, many people began discarding hides and offal on roadsides.

Earlier, wholesale dealers, known as Kothdars, collected the hides. However, in the past three to four years, market value has decreased, leading to diminished interest from these dealers.

Due to the scarcity of hides, many Srinagar residents were found disposing of them in drains, which caused blockages.

A senior SMC official said some locals throw waste in drains, which creates unpleasant odours. Proper deep burial is necessary for this sacrificial waste, he stressed.

“Disposing of offal in drains disrespects the sacrificial animals. It is against religious and humanitarian principles. Those found discarding waste in waterbodies will face strict actions,” the official warned.

He urged the people to retain hides and offal at home until the hopper vehicles arrived. “To minimise public inconvenience, animal waste collection will commence early in the morning on Eid-ul-Adha,” he said.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, is a significant religious holiday in the Islamic calendar. It is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. On this day, Muslims around the world perform a ritual sacrifice, known as Udhiya or Qurbani, which involves sacrificing an animal such as a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat is then distributed among the poor, neighbours, and friends, symbolising the sharing of blessings and the importance of charity.

The festival, as per Islamic scriptures, serves as a reminder of the importance of sacrifice and selflessness, encouraging Muslims to reflect on their own values and priorities.