Traffic advisory issued for Mata Kheerbhawani Mela

Umar Raina
GANDERBAL: The traffic police have issued a detailed advisory to ensure the smooth movement of vehicular traffic during the annual Mata Kheerbhawani Mela at the Mata Kheerbhawani Temple in Ganderbal, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 14, 2024.
The advisory signed by Traffic Police Officer Ravinder Pal Singh, outlines specific routes for incoming and outgoing traffic to manage the influx of pilgrims (yatris) and local traffic effectively.
Incoming traffic routes
Srinagar to Mata Kheerbhawani Temple: Vehicles will follow the route from Srinagar to Pandach, then to Beehama, T-Chowk, Dhumbakadal, Police Lines, and finally to the Mata Kheerbhawani Temple, with parking available at the Central University Parking area.
Outgoing traffic routes
Primary Route: From Central University Parking, vehicles will take a right turn at Dangarpora Chowk, proceeding to Dhumbakadal, T-Chowk, Beehama, Pandach, and back to Srinagar.
Alternative Route: From Central University Parking, vehicles will take a left turn at Dangarpora Chowk, moving towards Baroosa, Larsan, Sumbal Bridge, Shadipora, Sahlteng, and then to Srinagar.
North Kashmir traffic route
Vehicles from North Kashmir will be directed via Sumbal Bridge to Barsoo, Central University Crossing, and then to Central University Parking.
Additional arrangements
To facilitate the pilgrims, the district administration will provide Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) to ferry visitors from the Central University Parking to the temple.
Advisory for pilgrims and local residents
The traffic police have urged all pilgrims and local residents to adhere to the designated routes and cooperate with the traffic personnel on duty to ensure a hassle-free experience during the mela. The administration also advises visitors to plan their travel accordingly and follow the traffic guidelines to facilitate a smooth and organised event.

