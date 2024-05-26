Breaking

SMC conducts cleanliness drive in Srinagar’s East Zone

RK Online Desk
Following the directions of the Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted a comprehensive cleanliness drive in Zone East.

This Campaign was aimed at enhancing the cleanliness standards and promoting hygiene in the area from Barbarshah Naqashpora via Dewatering Station to Munawarabad Road.

Led by Chief Sanitation Officer and Zonal Sanitation Officer, the drive focused on elevating the overall cleanliness and visual appeal of the locality.

Efforts concentrated on implementing efficient waste collection and disposal methods, along with the removal of unwanted vegetation and grass.

The active involvement of the community in these activities underscores the SMC’s commitment to instilling a sense of civic responsibility among residents and advocating for sustainable and hygienic practices.

The primary objective of these endeavors is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents of Srinagar. Through such initiatives, the SMC aims to foster a culture of cleanliness and encourage active participation from the community towards maintaining a sustainable and hygienic living space.

