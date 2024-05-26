Amid sizzling heat, water tubs placed for stray animals in Kathua

A social organisation has placed nearly 70 water tubs at different locations from Kalibari to Hatli Morh to provide drinking water to stray animals during the extremely hot weather.

The maximum temperature in Jammu is 42 Degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Narinder pal Singh, the president of the organisation told ANI, “Our organisation is working for the animals. As you know, the mercury has reached as far as 44 Degrees Celsiuis. The soaring temperatures has affected the normal life of a common man. These speechless animals have also been disturbed. If the daily requirement of a man is about 20 litres per day. It is 50 litres for an animal”.

“The tubs would be installed at different points.We will also install earthen pots for the smallest birds to provide them respite from the heat,” he added.

Most of members of society are government as well as private employees and giving their time as well as money.

Aman sharma, a resident from Kathua told ANI, “Today, we are making arrangements for water for stray animals (pointing towards a water tub). A dog lover, or a cow lover, everyone takes care of animals at their respective homes. As far as the stray animals are concerned, we should come forward”.

“Now-a days we see the death of stray dogs in the cities due to hunger or lack of food. I appeal to all the people residing in the cities that we should come forward for serving the stray animals”.

A relentless heatwave engulfed large parts of North India with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan. The 50 degrees Celsius was recorded in Phalodi in the last 24 hours. (ANI)