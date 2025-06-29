Police conducts raid at Ladhoo Pampore in connection with terror related case

Awantipora Police on Sunday conducted raid/search in the house of terrorist associate namely Mohd Maqbool Wani resident of Ladhoo Batapora Pampore in connection with investigation of case FIR No.24/2025 Of Police Station Awantipora.

The raid was conducted on the basis of his involvement in terror related case and the same was conducted in presence of SDPO Awantipora along with executive magistrate.

It is pertinent mention here that the said terrorist associate is under judicial custody presently lodged in District Jail Pulwama.

Police Awantipora remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the Police District, besides is aimed at to take strict /lawfull action against the miscreants involved in unlawful activities.Such raids shall remain continue till the terrorism is eradicated from grass route level for creating peacefull atmosphere in Police District Awantipora