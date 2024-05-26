Mercury soars in J&K, Qazigund records 2nd warmest may day in 43 years

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir set new records for extreme temperature this season on Sunday.

While Srinagar recorded the season’s warmest day and highest temperature in at least a decade during May, Qazigund broke the 43-year-old record while Kokernag and Bhadrewah endured second warmest May day since 31 May 1981 and 15 May 2001 respectively.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a maximum of 32.7°C against the previous highest of 32.2°C on May 23. While today’s temperature was 6.6°C above normal for this time of the year, it was the warmest day recorded in May in the last more than a decade, the official said.

The previous highest temperature since 2014 was recorded at 31.9°C on 22 May 2016. While data prior to 2014 was not immediately available, the all-time maximum recorded was 36.4°C on 24 May 1968, he said.

He said at 33.5°C, Qazigund recorded the second highest maximum temperature in 43 years. The highest even temperature of 33.6°C was recorded in the gate town of Kashmir on 31 May 1988, he said.

Also, the second highest maximum temperature, at 31.5°C, was today recorded in Kokernag for the last 22 years. The highest ever temperature at 32.6°C was recorded in Kokernag on 15th May 2001.

Bhaderwah also saw the second highest maximum temperature at 34.8°C in the last 23 years with an all-time high endured on 30th May 2000 when mercury soared to 37.6°C.

Other places also recorded sweltering weather conditions with Pahalgam 28.1°C, Kupwara 30.5°C, and Gulmarg 22.6°C respectively. Jammu recorded 42.5°C, the MeT official said.

The weatherman said that the “heat wave” over plains of Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue for the next three days.

The MeT official said generally dry weather is expected till May 28 even though the possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

From May 29-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder is likely at isolated places towards afternoon.

Overall, he said, there is no significant weather activity expected till the end of this month.

“Heat wave over plains of Jammu & Kashmir divisions and hot & dry weather is likely over hilly districts during next three days,” he said, adding, “People should avoid heat exposure and drink a lot of fluid and water.”

Meanwhile, night temperature also continued to stay above normal with Srinagar recording a low of 15.7°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.6°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 8.3°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.2°C against 11.1°C and it was 2.6°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.5°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.5°C against 22.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.0°C, Batote 18.4°C and Bhaderwah 15.4°C, he said. (GNS)