Smart Room Heater: KU secures patent for innovative technology

Srinagar, June 20: The University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday announced that it has secured a patent for its ground-breaking technology titled, ‘A Smart Room Heater Configured to Operate on Low Voltage Under Blanket Usage’.

“The Indian Patent Office has officially granted Patent No. 541718 on 13th June 2024 for this innovative device, developed by a team of innovators supported by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus,” an official statement issued here read.

The team, led by Sr Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Er Rouful Alam Bhat, along with KU alumni, JehangeerAurshad and student innovators Simran Hameed, Bazila Farooq, Bazillah Sameen, Seerat Bashir and Wasifa Saleem, has designed the ‘Smart Room Heater’ to make homes more comfortable while also being mindful of energy use, an official spokesperson said in the statement.

“The heater is engineered to provide targeted warmth safely and efficiently, especially for under-blanket use, addressing a specific need in the market,” read the statement.

While congratulating the team on their remarkable achievement, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, said that the accomplishment not only brings honour to the university but also paves the way for future innovations that can significantly benefit society.

“Congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding contribution. I am immensely proud of the innovative spirit and dedication displayed by our faculty and students. Securing this patent validates their hardwork and the supportive environment encouraged by our Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship (CIIE),” she added.

Director, IoT Zakura and Chairman, CIIE, Prof M Tariq Banday said that this achievement underlines the exceptional work of the faculty, students and the Incubation Centre in driving forward-thinking solutions that have real-world applications.

“We are thrilled to have received this patent, which reflects our commitment to advancing research and innovation,” he maintained.

Coordinator, CIIE, Dr Bilal Ahmad Malik, said that the innovators’ dedication and hardwork have culminated in this significant milestone.

“We believe that the patented technology will make a considerable impact and we look forward to exploring commercial partnerships to bring this innovation to market,” he asserted.