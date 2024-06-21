Ladakh Taekwondo Association celebrates International Yoga Day with grand event

Leh, June 20: The Ladakh Taekwondo Association celebrated International Yoga Day with a grand event at the Boxing Hall near District Garage, Leh. The event featured an array of performances and activities, highlighting the importance of physical fitness and well-being.

The students of Team Dragon Chan Club of the Leh Taekwondo Association performed 14 asanas of yoga, showcasing their flexibility and dedication. They also demonstrated various techniques and poomsae of Taekwondo, impressing the audience with their skills and discipline.

A unique aspect of the celebration was the presence of the parents of the players as the chief guests. They appreciated the efforts of the Ladakh Taekwondo Association in promoting a healthy lifestyle through such initiatives. The parents had the honour of handing over certificates and presenting upgraded belts to the successful players who had excelled in the recently conducted Color Belt Grading by the Ladakh Taekwondo Association.

The entire program was successfully organized by Coach Mohd Javed under the supervision of the President of the Leh Taekwondo Association, Mohammad Ramazan Khan. Coach Javed, while speaking to the media, emphasized the importance of maintaining good health in this era of technology and competition. He highlighted that yoga, sports, and Taekwondo play a crucial role in achieving physical and mental well-being. He also expressed his gratitude to the Ladakh Taekwondo Association for organizing this significant event in Leh.

The celebration of International Yoga Day by the Ladakh Taekwondo Association was a resounding success, bringing together the community and promoting the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.