Rafiabad encounter: Foreign terrorists’ killing a major success for forces: Army

Srinagar, June 20: A day after two foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rafiabad area of Baramulla, Army on Thursday said both the terrorists were Pakistani and were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. They termed the operation as a major success for forces in the north Kashmir region.

Addressing a joint press conference in Rafiabad, that was attended by SSP Sopore, Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Dev said that forces achieved major success after killing two foreign terrorists.

He said over the past few weeks there has been constant information of the movement of a terrorist group in Sopore-Rafiabad area of Baramulla District.

“On 19 June 2024, specific intelligence was received through JKP that two terrorists were holed up in a house in Hadipura village of Rafiabad area. Consequently, Army, JKP, and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area,” he said.

The Army officer said that following standard procedures, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses, and the area was secured. The target house was thoroughly cordoned off and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized, he said.

“The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and were associated with the LeT outfit. Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020. Significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation,” he added.

Brigadier Deepak Dev said that elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces. Over the past few months, the security forces have maintained a high operational tempo, resulting in some major achievements.

“The success is also attributed to the complete cooperation of the people of Kashmir. We will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kashmir,” he added.

Pertinent to mention here, on June 17, top LeT commander Umar Akbar Lone was killed in Bandipora encounter. He was a category A terrorist and was active since 2018.