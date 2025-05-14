Kashmir Tourism faces decline amid India – Pak tensions

Srinagar, May 13: The tourism sector in Kashmir is facing a decline following the recent escalation of tensions along the Line of Control (LOC).

Stakeholders report that the industry, which was already grappling with 90% tourist cancellations, is now witnessing losses amid the unfolding situation.

“Only 10% of our bookings remained after the earlier cancellations. But even that has been wiped out due to the recent border tensions,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a Srinagar-based tour operator. “We were just beginning to recover from the Baisaran attack, and now we’re back to square one.”

The tourism industry in Kashmir contributes directly to nearly 7–8% of the region’s economy, and its ongoing paralysis is sending shockwaves through the livelihoods of thousands.

“We have been under immense financial stress,” said Bilal Hussain, a hotelier who has temporarily relocated to Amritsar in search of alternative income. “We have taken huge loans from banks. With no tourists, how can we repay them? This is worse than what we experienced during COVID-19.”

Following the terrorist attack in Baisaran , there has been disruption across the inner core areas of the valley. According to industry insiders, the sector never truly recovered. “The Baisaran incident clambered the inner-center lines, affecting traffic and logistics,” said Shabnam Bhat, a houseboat owner on Dal Lake. “We kept our hopes alive, but the border tension has dashed them.”

What’s most striking is the uniformity of concern across the tourism landscape, from hoteliers and guides to shikara and houseboat owners.

Tourism stakeholders have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage tourists to return in a desperate plea to revive interest in the valley.

“We request Prime Minister Modi to speak to the nation and promote Kashmir as a safe destination. A single statement from him could change perceptions,” said a senior member of the tourism association.