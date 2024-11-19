Smart Meter fiddling easily detectable, generates alert: KPDCL

SRINAGAR, NOV 18: The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) today issued a strong advisory to its consumers, urging them to stay vigilant against gangs operating in Srinagar and its outskirts who are offering services to tamper with smart meters in exchange for a fee.

According to KPDCL, its Central Inspection Squad has recently uncovered several cases of smart meter tampering, with investigations revealing that certain individuals have been involved in these illegal activities. The names of several operatives have been identified during these investigations and will be shared with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to help dismantle the larger gangs involved and bring the criminals to justice.

A KPDCL spokesperson explained that smart meters transmit real-time data to the company’s Data Centre, including tamper alerts, providing the distribution company with a significant advantage in detecting malpractices. “Tampering is never foolproof, and our Head End System can easily detect any attempts to interfere with the internal circuitry of the smart meters,” the spokesperson said.

KPDCL has warned that consumers involved in tampering with smart meters will face stringent action under the Electricity Act. The company has already detected several incidents of tampered meters in areas including Mehjoornagar, Watalkadal, Hawal, Firdousabad, Batmaloo, Dalgate, Baghat, Zainakote, and Rajbagh in Srinagar, as well as in Sopore town in Baramulla district. The tampered meters have been confiscated, and notices have been served to the consumers for the recovery of illegally consumed energy.

In response to this growing issue, KPDCL has directed all Circle Heads to form special squads to conduct checks on smart meters for potential tampering. “We are also monitoring the low consumption profiles of smart metered consumers at our Data Centre to verify whether any attempts have been made to tamper with the meters to record artificially low consumption,” the spokesperson added.

As a deterrent to future tampering, KPDCL has filed FIRs in various police stations based on complaints from the concerned Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) of electric subdivisions. The company stressed that it will continue to take strong measures against such illegal activities to safeguard its infrastructure and ensure that consumers pay for the electricity they use.