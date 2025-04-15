Smart City: Jammu leads green commute as electric transport gains pace

Jammu, April 14: Jammu is rapidly emerging as a national leader in sustainable urban transport with its Green Mobility Revolution under the Jammu Smart City Mission. Spearheaded by Jammu Smart City Ltd. (JSCL), the city has adopted a robust electric mobility ecosystem, including e-buses, e-autos, e-rickshaws and a public bicycle sharing system (PBSS), aimed at cutting carbon emissions and enhancing air quality.

At the heart of the initiative is the Jammu e-bus project, a major step towards a zero-emission public transport system. Complementing the fleet, e-rickshaws and e-autos provide last-mile connectivity, while the PBSS encourages short-distance cycling—collectively reducing traffic congestion and promoting active transport.

This transformation has been made possible through strong government support. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has played a pivotal role via its Green Action Plan, funding both capital and operational costs to ensure timely implementation. Notably, free e-Bus rides for women have been introduced, promoting gender equity in access to clean transport.

Jammu is also leveraging national schemes such as FAME-II and the PM eBus Sewa Scheme under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to expand its electric fleet and charging infrastructure. Financial sustainability has been ensured through innovative models like Gross Cost Contracts and reverse auctions.

Looking ahead, plans include extending e-bus routes to underserved areas, enhancing EV charging networks, introducing electric taxis and shared mobility services, and integrating smart technologies for real-time tracking and traffic management.

“Jammu’s vision is to build a carbon-neutral transport system that is efficient, inclusive, and scalable. Our efforts serve as a model for other cities striving for sustainable growth,” said Ashish Anand, Senior GM at JSCL and Nodal Officer of the J&K e-bus Project. Through this forward-thinking approach, Jammu is not just upgrading its infrastructure—it’s redefining urban mobility for a greener and cleaner India.