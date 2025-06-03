Army neutralizes 67 unexploded shells in along LoC in Poonch villages

Srinagar, June 02: Army on Monday said that 67 unexploded shells have been successfully located and neutralized in forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO & Spokesperson Ministry of Defence, Jammu said in an ongoing effort to protect lives and property in border regions, the Indian Army has been conducting systematic demolition of unexploded shells left behind after cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

“The shelling, which often targets civilian settlements, pose a persistent threat to residents and livestock in the affected areas. As of now, a total of “67 unexploded shells” have been successfully located and neutralized in the villages of Chajla, Jhulas, Mendhar, Mankot, and LKG,” he said.

The spokesman said that these operations are part of a broader initiative by the Army to clear populated and agricultural areas of dangerous ordnance.

“Army, working in close coordination with local administration, has been conducting these demolitions with utmost caution,” he said.

Lt. Suneel said that the affected areas are first cordoned off, and civilians are temporarily relocated to ensure no harm during the controlled explosions.

Local residents have expressed relief and gratitude for the Army’s efforts as these shells are potentially dangerous. Indian Army reiterates the commitment to safeguarding border communities.

The Army is continuing area sanitization and disposal operations wherever shelling has taken place.

“Army remains vigilant not only in responding to hostile actions but also in ensuring that post-shelling dangers like unexploded ordnance do not cause further casualties. The clearance mission will ensure that all potentially dangerous munitions are rendered harmless,” he added.