Traffic Woes: Daily gridlock in sparks public outcry in Gbl

Ganderbal, April 14: Daily traffic congestion has become a major source of frustration for students, traders and government employees in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, particularly along the Nagbal to Beehama Chowk and Duderhama Chowk stretch. Commuters attribute the chaos to the narrow carriageway and the growing volume of vehicles.

Locals said that they remain stranded for up to two hours during peak school and office hours. “We face immense hardship every day. It’s becoming impossible to reach school or work on time,” said a group of students.

Local traders have also voiced their concern, saying the persistent traffic jams are impacting business. “Deliveries are delayed and customers avoid the area due to the traffic mess,” said a shopkeeper.

The situation has worsened over the past year despite plans for infrastructure upgrades. In 2024, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, announced a project to widen the Pandaach to Manigam section of NH-1 from two lanes to a four-lane dual carriageway. This initiative forms part of Phase IIA of the Srinagar Ring Road project.

Estimated at Rs 435.89 crore, the project is to be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. It aims to ease congestion, improve regional connectivity, and stimulate economic activity. However, on-ground work is yet to begin. Residents have urged the authorities to expedite the project and implement interim measures to alleviate the daily ordeal faced by commuters.